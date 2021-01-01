From craftmade
Craftmade 49803 Dardyn 3 Light 21-1/2" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Espresso Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Craftmade 49803 Dardyn 3 Light 21-1/2" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features Constructed from steel Requires (3) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbs Reversible mounting UL rated for dry locations Comes with a 1 year warranty Dimensions Height: 13-1/4" Width: 21-1/2" Extension: 6-1/2" Wire Length: 8" Shade Height: 6-3/4" Shade Width: 4-5/16" Backplate Height: 5-1/2" Backplate Width: 5-1/2" Backplate Depth: 1-1/8" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 300 watts Voltage: 120 volts