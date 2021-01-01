From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4979BLE 2 Light 43" Wide Bath Bar White Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Generation Lighting 4979BLE 2 Light 43" Wide Bath Bar FeaturesIncludes a synthetic shade(2) 26 watt maximum bi pin Fluorescent bulbs included UL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1"Width: 42-1/2"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 4.95 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 26 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 26 wattsLumens: 1710Bulb Base: Bi PinBulb Shape: T5Bulb Type: FluorescentColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 82 CRIAverage Hours: 10000Bulbs Included: Yes Bath Bar White