Kichler 49723 Beckett 13" Wide Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Weathered Zinc Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Kichler 49723 Beckett 13" Wide Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:ETL rated for installation in wet locationsKichler Lighting warrants that its products will be free from defects in material and workmanship for one (1) yearRequires (1) medium (e26) bulbFixture sends illumination in a downward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 12.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 13.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120v Outdoor Wall Sconces Weathered Zinc