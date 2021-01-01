From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 49342 Denmark 2 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 49342 Denmark 2 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steel(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 5-1/8"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsBackplate Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: G16.5Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel