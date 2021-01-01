From kichler
Kichler 49236 Cresleigh 9" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant Black / Silver Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 49236 Cresleigh 9" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant FeaturesAluminum constructionIncludes a water shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 21-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 95"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 6.1 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 32"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Black / Silver