From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 49217 Solna 4 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 49217 Solna 4 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of stainless steelSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 16"Product Weight: 13 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Nickel