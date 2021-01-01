From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 49215BLE Midland 2 Light 24" Wide Bath Bar Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Generation Lighting 49215BLE Midland 2 Light 24" Wide Bath Bar FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a synthetic shade(2) 14 watt maximum bi pin Fluorescent bulbs included Mountable in different orientationsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 23-1/2"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsBackplate Height: 1-3/4"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 28 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 14 wattsBulb Base: Bi PinBulb Shape: T5Bulb Type: FluorescentBulbs Included: Yes Bath Bar Brushed Nickel