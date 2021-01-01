From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 49210 Solna Single Light 9" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 49210 Solna Single Light 9" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of stainless steelSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-5/8"Width: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Nickel