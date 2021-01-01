Kichler 49206 Tremillo 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Outdoor Ceiling Fixture with Etched Glass Black (Painted) Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Kichler 49206 Tremillo 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Outdoor Ceiling Fixture with Etched Glass With a smooth, clean profile and double arm detailing, the Tremillo Collection brings sleek sophistication and well-balanced grandeur.Features:Satin etched cased opal glass softens and diffuses the lightHousing is constructed of cast aluminum - providing years of reliable performance and resistance to the elementsCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyUltra secure mounting assemblyComplete the look of your exterior with these other fixtures from the Tremillo Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 5.8" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 11.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 11.5"Product Weight: 8 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 9Maximum Wattage: 18 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Flush Mount Black (Painted)