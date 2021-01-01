From meyda tiffany

Meyda Tiffany 49100 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Handmade Shade Tiffany Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Meyda Tiffany 49100 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked multi-colored glass shadeManufactured in AmericaRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 29"Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Tiffany Glass

