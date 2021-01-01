Kichler 49063 Single Light Outdoor Post Light from the Ripley Collection Olde Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Hanging Post Lights

From kichler
Kichler 49063 Single Light Outdoor Post Light from the Ripley Collection
Kichler 49063 Single Light Outdoor Post Light from the Ripley Collection Kichler 49063 Ripley Outdoor Post LanternBringing clean lines to a rustic look, the Ripley collection of outdoor lighting features an Olde Bronze finish that warms the smooth cone shape of this 1 light outdoor post lantern. Uses 1 - 40W max (type R) or 1 - 60W (G type) bulb. UL listed for wet locations. Dark sky compliant with use of R14 40W bulb. Product Features: Single bulb outdoor post lanterns add a touch of elegance to any landscape Housing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performance Fully covered under Kichler’s 1-year limited warranty Features Cone Shaped Metal Shade Pair this sconce with a variety of lights from the Ripley Collection for a coordinated landscape Dark Sky Compliant Fixture Ultra Secure Mounting Assembly Fits 3" post (sold separately) Hanging Post Lights Olde Bronze