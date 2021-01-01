From aveeno

48W Surface Pro 2 Charger for Microsoft Surface RT Surface Pro 2 Pro 1 Surface 2 Tablet Microsoft 1512 1516 1536 12V 36A Surface 48W Power Supply.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 12V 3.6A 48W Charger for Microsoft Surface RT, Surface 2, Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2 and Surface Pro 1, Replace for Microsoft 12V 3.6A 48W and 12V 2A 24W 1512 1516 1536 Charger power supply. DC power output: 12V 3.6A 48W for Surface Pro2 Pro1 and Surface RT tablet, USB port output 5V 1A 5W for Apple Android tablet or smartphone. What's in the package: 48W Charger for Surface Pro2 Pro1 & RT, AC Power Cord(6.6FT), Instructions Manual. Size & weight: 3.7x2.1x1.1 (inches) / 5 Oz Warranty: 30 days money back or exchange, free 12 months warranty. (Note: Sold by Direct only).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com