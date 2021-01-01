48W Small Computer Desk With Hutch, Lateral File Cabinet And Bookcase In Modern Gray

The small computer desk with hutch, lateral file cabinet, and 5 shelf bookcase presents an ideal home office solution for working in compact areas. Set up with your computer and all the materials you need to stay productive on a desktop that supports up to 200 pounds. The work surface also includes a built-in wire management grommet to keep pesky cords and cables out of the way while a pull-out shelf conveniently stores your keyboard or laptop. Stash writing utensils, notepads and other office supplies in the small desk's box drawer and organize additional materials inside the lower storage cabinet. The desk hutch adds a center cabinet with a stylish fluted glass door in between two open compartments for flexible storage and display. Use the bookshelf to brighten up the room with pictures and decorations while also keeping your personal library in order. Three of the tall bookcase's five shelves can be adjusted to accommodate items of various sizes. The lateral filing cabinet holds letter, legal and a4-size paperwork inside two large drawers that open on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for an effortless reach to contents. This home office desk with storage set has been tested to meet quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the latitude run® 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Color: White