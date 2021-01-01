48in White Faux Wool Snowflakes Christmas Tree Skirt with Multicolored Pompoms - Wondershop

Finish decorating your tree with the attractive White Faux-Wool Snowflakes Christmas Tree Skirt with Multicolored Pompoms from Wondershop™. This faux-wool Christmas tree skirt is decorated with colorful snowflakes embroidered over a white background, and is finished with a red blanket-stitched trimming and rainbow-hued pompoms for a delightful style that's sure to spruce up your holiday decor. The piece features a 48-inch circular fabric design that simply wraps around the bottom of the tree or covers the floor around the base. Charming and functional, the tree skirt will be a great foundation for gifts while catching loose pine needles. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.