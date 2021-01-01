48in Cat Tree Tower Condo with Scratching Post Kitty House Furniture Dark Gray & White

Warm & Comfy Home: Yaheetech cat tree tower applies 400gsm soft plush fabric to offer your fur family members a luxurious home. Two fluffy perches and a spacious condo provide sufficient napping and lounging spots. A sisal ladder that leads to the soft condo makes this cat tree an adorable dream castle for your cuties Kittens’ activity center: Eight sisal scratching posts in different heights satisfy several cats and their various scratching habits and more importantly, free your fine furniture from those sharp little claws. The interactive jingly furball is attached to the perch with an elastic cord, which can respond to cats’ movement intensively Multi-level spacious cat tower: 1-2 small/middle cats can play and nap on this 47.5-inch tall cat tower without starting a fight for “territory”. Its several layer layout expands the usable activity space vertically and offers more room for energetic cats to lounge, stretch, climb and explore Selected materials for your cuties: Aiming to provide both your pets and you with a healthy and safe living environment, our cat tree is constructed of eco-friendly E1-compliant particle board, natural sisal, and skin-friendly soft plush fabric covering Solid cat furniture: To spare you the worry of your cats’ safety, our cat tree tower features a big baseboard measured 23.4x23.4" and strong supporting posts for guaranteed safety. It also comes with a wall anchor strap to attach the cat tree to the wall for extra stability when your little athletes jumping from tier to tier