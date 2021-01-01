Nearly Natural 48in. Green Air Plant Artificial Hanging Plant

Add some freshening greenery to all parts of your home with this artificial garland showcasing a mix of air plants, moss and vines in bright vivid hues. Great for displaying over a mantle or across a bare counter, this 48? long hang plant or garland can help spruce up vertical or horizontal spaces without the need for maintenance. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employed and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.