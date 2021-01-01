From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 4897 Jackson Single Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 4897 Jackson Single Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaUL Listed for Damp LocationAll Capital Lighting fixtures are backed by a 1-year warrantyRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb (not included)Dimensions:Height: 7.25"Width: 7.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Depth: 1"Backplate Height: 17.625"Backplate Width: 7.25"Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120UL Rating: Damp LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oil Rubbed Bronze