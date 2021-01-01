From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 48923 Aberdeen Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Rose Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 48923 Aberdeen Single Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a pink steel shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 110"Minimum Height: 17"Maximum Hanging Height: 195-1/2"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 14-1/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Rose Gold