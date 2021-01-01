From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 48784 Cresthaven 4 Light 18" Wide Drum Chandelier with White Shade Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 48784 Cresthaven 4 Light 18" Wide Drum Chandelier with White Shade FeaturesConstructed of steelSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12" and (1) 18" downrodsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 48-1/2"Minimum Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 134"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 10 lbsWire Length: 96"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Black