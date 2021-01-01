Minka Lavery 4870-283 2 Light Flush Mount Wall Sconce from the Camden Square Collection Aged Charcoal Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces

Minka Lavery 4870-283 2 Light Flush Mount Wall Sconce from the Camden Square Collection Two Light Wall Sconce from the Camden Square CollectionFeatures:Clear Seeded glass rectangular shadeSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 9.5"Width: 8"Extension: 4.5"Energy Star: NoADA: NoAs part of the Minka Group, Minka Lavery has created a reputation of being a trendsetter in developing creative, innovative, and decorative lighting for the discerning designer or homeowner. Pleasing collections of modern, traditional, and transitional lights that will provide inspiration and options in creating your idea of the perfect living space throughout the home. Find the style and size of Minka Lavery indoor wall sconces that will give your home the best combination of form and function possible. Wall Sconces Aged Charcoal