From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 4856 Blossom 24 Light 55" Wide Multi Light Pendant Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 4856 Blossom 24 Light 55" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesAny lamp type may be used as long as it does not exceed fixture wattageConstructed of steelFixture includes clear glass shades(24) 25 watt maximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Minimum Height: 43"Maximum Hanging Height: 85"Width: 55"Depth: 55"Product Weight: 77 lbsShade Height: 12-1/4"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 24Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Silver Leaf