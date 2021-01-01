Masterpiece Artist Canvas 48287 3D Pro 3-1/2" Deep, 48" x 48", Linen 12.0oz - 4X - Muir Acrylic Primed

This 48 x 48" is of equal proportion. Canvas Depth: 3-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Pure medium weight Belgian Linen finished to a primed weight of 12 oz.. It's double sized and double primed with archival quality acrylic gesso; impervious to paints leaching and harming the fabric. Suitable for oils, acrylics, and alkyds. Linen is the world's strongest natural fiber. It has oils that keep it flexible and prevent disintegration over time. The surface has a characteristic linen texture. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.