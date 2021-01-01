From craftmade
Craftmade 48226 Churchill 6 Light 25-3/4" Wide Chandelier Vintage Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 48226 Churchill 6 Light 25-3/4" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from brassFixture includes white acid etched glass shadesRequires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsUL rated for dry locationsComes with a 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-3/8"Maximum Height: 95-3/8"Width: 25-3/4"Depth: 25-3/4"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 96"Shade Height: 6-13/16"Shade Width: 4-15/16"Shade Diameter: 1-1/8"Canopy Height: 1-5/16"Canopy Width: 6-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vintage Brass