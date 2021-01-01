Riobel 4813-WS 1.75 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Slide Bar and Hose Chrome Showers Hand Showers Multi Function

Riobel 4813-WS 1.75 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Slide Bar and Hose The Riobel brand brings the spa experience home with an exclusive and complete shower offering. Showerheads that deliver a decadent deluge. Hand showers and body sprays immerse the body in soothing rejuvenation. Customers can select designs to achieve the aesthetics and performance they desire — from traditional designs to sleek modern lines, and everything in between. Shower selections with style and quality as well as accessories that add a finishing touch to any decor.Included Components:Multi function hand shower with 3 spray settings59" Compatible shower hose35-3/8" Slide bar includedRiobel 4813-WS Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySlide bar holds an easy-glide adjustable hand shower bracket that effortlessly moves up or down depending on bather's height59" double-interlock flexible hose with swivel provides a long, tangle-free reach in the showerIncludes a 4-function hand shower with anti-calcium nubs that fight buildup, enabling you to clean with a simple touchRiobel 4813-WS Specifications:Hand Shower Height: 10-1/8" (top to bottom)Hand Shower Width: 4-1/2" (left to right)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 59"Connection Size: 1/2"Slide Bar Height: 35-3/8" Multi Function Chrome