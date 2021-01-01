Masterpiece Artist Canvas 48083 3D Pro 3-1/2" Deep, 42" x 42", Linen 12.0oz - 4X - Vintage Acrylic Primed

42 x 42", A unique Masterpiece size. Canvas Depth: 3-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Pure medium weight Belgian Linen finished to a primed weight of 12 oz.. Sized and double primed with archival quality acrylic gesso producing a desirable smoother surface texture for oils, acrylics, and alkyds. Linen is the world's strongest natural fiber. It has oils that keep it flexible and prevent disintegration over time. The surface has a smooth tooth, although not considered a portrait finish. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.