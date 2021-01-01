Riobel 480-WS 1.75 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Black Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Riobel 480-WS 1.75 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head The Riobel brand brings the spa experience home with an exclusive and complete shower offering. Shower heads that deliver a decadent deluge. Hand showers and body sprays immerse the body in soothing rejuvenation. Customers can select designs to achieve the aesthetics and performance they desire — from traditional designs to sleek modern lines, and everything in between. Shower selections with style and quality as well as accessories that add a finishing touch to any decor.Riobel 480-WS Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAnti-calcium nubs fight buildup enabling you to clean with a simple touchStep into the relaxing, rain-like experience with this 10" diameter, full coverage rain shower headShower head supports a flow rate of 1.75 GPM for an immersive shower experienceSquare rain shower head for ultimate body coverageCeiling mount for a clean aestheticWaterSense Certified product – uses less water than standard faucets while still meeting strict performance guidelinesRiobel 480-WS Specifications:Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-5/8" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Single Function Black