Welwick Designs 48 in. White / Reclaimed Barnwood Sliding Barn Door Entry Bench

Abbigail can't believe how she ever went without her two-toned farmhouse entry bench. She adores contemporary looks with light greys, silky whites, and dark blues. But a bit of chic-cottage delight was all she needed to upgrade her morning routine. You see, Abbigail is an avid runner, but small-space living makes it tricky to organize all her gear; now she never has to worry. Her new bench offers her ample storage space with 6- storage cubbies, a sliding door, and a smooth, flat top. So, Abbigail can kick off her shoes, grab her water bottles, and tuck away her running belt in a flash as she hurries to and from her home. You may not be a runner, but like Abbigail, you too can transform your busy routine; your mornings will thank you. Color: White / Reclaimed Barnwood.