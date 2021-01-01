Leviton 48-Port QuickPort 2RU Patch Panel with eXtreme Cat 6+ Connectors and Cable Management Bar, Black

Leviton Flat QuickPort Patch Panels are designed for use on standard 19 in. racks and cabinets. The patch panels are kitted with eXtreme Cat 6 connectors, which include patented Retention Force Technology to promote consistent performance over the life of the system. The unique configurable panel design allows for quick single-circuit replacement or reconfiguration. This panel also allows for insertion of alternative QuickPort connectors to customize the application. The Cat 6 system is designed for use in high megabit applications such as Gigabit Ethernet.