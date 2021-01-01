BARSKA 48-Key Position Steel Wall Safe with Digital Keypad, White

Keep keys organized and secured with the 48-Key Digital Wall Key Safe by BARSKA. This safe features 48-numbered hooks and colored key tags that can be labeled to make key identification quick and easy. The digital keypad of this Key Safe retains 1-pin code (3-8-digits) and can also be accessed with the included barrel keys. Users who do not have access to the key safe can return keys using the key return drop slot located on the side of the safe. The Digital Wall Key Safe features solid steel construction and 2-solid-steel locking dead bolts for added security. The safe has 4-pre-drilled mounting holes and includes hardware for installation. Color: White.