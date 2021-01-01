Viking 48 Inch 5 48" Built In Counter Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator VCSB5483BF

48" Counter Depth Built-In Side by Side Refrigerator with 29.05 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, ProChill™ Temperature Management, New Spillproof Plus™ Shelves, New LED Lighting, Ice Maker, and ENERGY STAR® Certified: Blackforest Green. It comes with a variable speed DC Overdrive™ compressor. The single compressor system includes the quietest compressor available and electronic controls provide precise temperature management with digital readout. It comes with Nanotechnology that creates an invisible barrier to contain spills and maximize usable space. 3/8" thick tempered glass shelves provide industry-leading durability. Bright, energy-efficient LED lighting from top and sidewalls. The ramp on theater lighting provides better visibility. The Plasmacluster™ Ion Air Purifier uses ions to eliminate airborne bacteria and mold spores, remove odors and enhance food preservation. Plasmacluster™ is a trademark of Sharp Corporation. Provide enduring performance to securely store heavy items. Robust DuraHinge™ allows optimal door rotation and maximum durability. Produce the freshest leafy vegetables and fruits in a moisture-adjustable drawer(s) with soft-close features. Factory-installed automatic ice maker features a large-capacity ice bucket. Quickly chills food and saves energy. One of the quietest, most technologically advanced compressors available. Maintain even temperatures within one degree °F to keep food fresher longer. Remove odors and excess humidity. The pin and tube design of the condenser coil prevents dust and other airborne particles from clogging the condenser and under normal operation, the condenser is maintenance-free. Make cleanup easy and maximize usable space. Provide easy storage viewing. Controls the timing of the defrosts periods, instead of an electromechanical defrost timer. Sounds and glows to warn that fresh food door and/or freezer drawer have been ajar for three minutes and that the temperature has risen above normal operating range. 29.05 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity. Sabbath Mode. NEW Soft-Close Slides. NEW Additional Space for Large Pizza Box Storage. Four Deli Drawers with Soft-Close Slides. Two In-the-Door Dairy Compartments with Covers. Four Patented (three are adjustable) aluminum door bins securely store heavy items. Adjustable Door Stops - 90,110 and 120 degrees. Three Adjustable Wire Shelves for Custom Storage. Three Patented Adjustable Aluminum Door Bins. ENERGY STAR® Certified. Refrigerator Capacity: 19.49 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: 9.56 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 29.05 Cu. Ft. Type: Built In. Style: Side-by-Side. Size: Full. Counter Depth: Yes. Door Finish: Smooth. Lighting: LED. Air Purifier: Plasmacluster Ion. Control Type: Digital. Spillproof Plus Shelves w/Nano Technology: 2. Spillproof Shelves: 2. Humidity-Controlled Drawers: 2 Adjustable. Adjustable Door Bins: 4 (patented). Dairy Compartments: 2. Deli Drawers: 4. Defrost: Adaptive. Glide-Out Freezer Baskets: 2. Ice Bucket: 1. Non-Adjusting Freezer Shelf: 1. Adjustable Freezer Shelves: 3. Adjustable Freezer Door Bins: 3. PBIRFTKSS: Flush mount trim kit. Volts: 115 V. Amps: 15 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Connection: 3-wire cord with a grounded 3-prong plug attached to the product. Maximum Amp Usage: 9.9 amps. Overall Width: 48". Overall Height (from bottom): 82 3/4" min. to 84 1/16" max. Overall Depth from Rear: 23 3/4" to the front edge of side trim; 26 1/4" to the front of the top grille; 29 3/16" to front of handle endcap. Cutout Width: 47 5/8". Cutout Height: 82 7/8" min. to 84 1/16" max. Cutout Depth: 24". Approximate Shipping Weight: 580 lbs. 2-Year Full: Complete product. 6-Year Full: Sealed refrigeration system. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 12-Year Limited: Sealed refrigeration system (includes a compressor, condenser, dryer/strainer, evaporator, and connecting tubing).