From krosswood doors

Krosswood Doors 48 in. x 96 in. Craftsman Shaker 12-Lite Right Handed MDF Solid Hybrid Core Double Prehung Interior Door, White

$784.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryways into your life. Experience the beauty and classic lines of the 12-Lite clear glass solid core paintable door. Beautiful double interior door comes prehung and primed, ready to prepare for your opening and is easily painted with minimal preparation time. Color: White.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com