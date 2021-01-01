From krosswood doors
Krosswood Doors 48 in. x 96 in. Craftsman Shaker 12-Lite Right Handed MDF Solid Hybrid Core Double Prehung Interior Door, White
Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryways into your life. Experience the beauty and classic lines of the 12-Lite clear glass solid core paintable door. Beautiful double interior door comes prehung and primed, ready to prepare for your opening and is easily painted with minimal preparation time. Color: White.