MMI Door 48 in. x 80 in. Birkdale Primed Right Handed Solid Core Molded Composite Prehung Interior French Door on 4-9/16 in. Jamb

MMI Door Interior Doors are an intricate part of home design. Our Solid Core Molded Doors reduce noise transmission by 50%, when compared to hollow core doors, standing up to the dents and dings of daily life and muting the chaos of sound. Common door size is 48 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 50 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 50.5 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed jamb.