Glass Warehouse 48 in. x 78 in. x 30 in. Frameless 90 Degree Hinged Glass Shower Enclosure in Chrome

A Glass Warehouse frameless shower door can instantly make your bathroom look bigger and brighter, adding a fresh and modern feel yet having the versatility to complement any bathroom style. The GW range of frameless shower doors come with exceptional high quality brass fittings in a variety of beautiful finishes. The added advantage and beauty of a GW glass shower door over our competitors is the 78 in. height. This is the standard height for all our panels, adding unmatched style and extra value to your frameless shower door purchase. GW glass exceeds the American and International Standard codes. All GW shower doors are coated with the revolutionary invisible treatment - Enduroshield. This treatment repels water, soap scum and grime, helping to reduce cleaning time by up to 90%. Enduroshield is a world forerunner in glass coatings and used by all major US glass manufacturers. Glass Warehouse is proud to present you quality products which will endure the test of time and we know you will love.