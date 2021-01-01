Stupell Industries 48 in. x 36in. "Abstract Babe Magnet Vintage Comic Book Funny Blue Design" by Ester Kay Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Colored

Light grey fabric upholstered arm chair with black finish steel legs. Made with steel frame and legs, this chair is to last years. It also offers comfortable seating with soft high quality fabric upholstery, arm rest, and medium firmness foam cushion. Neutral color scheme matches every decor, while squared arm design makes this chair special. Minor assembly needed. Floor protectors attached to the bottom of the legs. Spot clean recommended. Features: Light grey fabric upholstery. Steel frame and legs. Black finish legs. Arm chair. Assembly required. Product Dimensions:24 in. W x 22.5 in. D x 30.5 in. H, Weight: 14.5 lbs. Seat: 16.5 in. W x 16.25 in. D x 18.25 in. H; Seat cushion: 3.25 in. thick; Back: 18 in. W x 6 in. D x 13.5 in. H; Back cushion: 3 in. thick; Legs: 15 in. H; Arm: 3 in. W (thick) x 12 in. D x 9.5 in. H. Color: Multi-Colored.