This 48 in. x 24 in. Wood Garden Bed Frame Ground Type is made of high quality materials, which operates perfectly in contact with soil and water and is not deteriorated by the weather, making it the best partner for your garden. With stylish look, the planting frame is also light weight and handsome for gardens, patios, balconies, restaurants, cafes and anywhere that could use plant life. So don't hesitate, it's a good choice for you. Color: Burlywood.