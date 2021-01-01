Bon’s Weigh-Less Concrete Finishing Brushes consist of medium or coarse poly bristles on an aluminum mounting to provide an even brush finish over newly laid cement surfaces. Various brush sizes are available including 24, 36, 48, and 60-inch. Replacement bristle strips are also available. Bon Tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 48 in. Weigh-Less Medium Poly Concrete Finishing Brush | 12-932