MARSHALLTOWN Wedge-Shaped Darbies are used to smooth and compact plastered surfaces. They're made out of a lightweight magnesium alloy for long-wearing and preferred by some plasterers because it can be used to effectively cut off the higher points of surfaces. You have the choice between 36\" and 48\" in length. This product is Made in the USA with Global Materials. Marshalltown 48-in Wedge-Shaped Mag Darby | 5762