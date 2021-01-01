From fc design
FC Design 48 in. Walnut Oak Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table with Storage Shelf, Walnut Oak Finish
Give your living room a hint of modernism with this beautiful coffee table by FC Design. This elegant center table is the perfect addition to your home and will keep your items easily accessible. The modern Walnut Oak Finish will create a warm and inviting feeling. The bottom shelf is perfect for placing books, magazines, or any easy to grab items. The tabletop has plenty of space to place family photos, home decor items, or simply your tv remote.