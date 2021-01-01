From magic home
Magic Home 48 in. W x 76 in. H Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door/Enclosure in Chrome Finish
Advertisement
Shower or tub door offers classic style with a modern touch. Transform your bathroom with a beautiful balance of functionality, elegance, and sophistication. A variety of finishes and glass options will match any bathroom decor. Tempered glass, premium quality aluminum or stainless steel frame, accessories included. Professional installation recommended. Shower Base not included, need to purchase separately.