With multiple web, chord and king post styles, plus additional custom options available, our gable brackets offer a wide variety of unique decorative gable trims. Gable decorations are a quick upgrade and give your home a more complete curb appeal. Gable brackets enhance large venues by adding architectural interest and detail, or they look great in gazebos and pergolas. They are perfect for dressing up peaks of porches and entryways too. Ekena Millwork 48-in W x 14-in H x 2-in D x 4-in F, 7/12 Pitch, Ericson Architectural Grade PVC Gable Bracket in White | GBP048X14X0204ERI00