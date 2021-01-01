The Mayne Nantucket Window Box Collection features a bowed front, raised panel design, pronounced crown molding detail and built-in overflow drains. This Window Box is a perfect fit for any home as it is available in five popular colors. This durable construction offers a low maintenance solution and cleans with just a simple rinse of a garden hose. This window box features a double wall design creating a water reservoir. This self-watering effect helps to retain the right amount of moisture and protect delicate roots from daily temperature extremes and encourage healthy growth. This results in healthier plants that require less watering. The weather-proof and ultra-tough construction allows you to enjoy your window box all year long with very little winter preparation. The UV inhibitors within the resin allows for a long lasting fade-free performance. Dress up your home and create a look to impress with the Nantucket Window Box Collection. Mayne 48-in W x 10-in H Black Resin Hanging Self Watering Window Box | 4831-B