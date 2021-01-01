This modern twist Lumino 1 inch diameter Aberdeen cage metal plated single rod features a rich black finish. It is compatible with pocket or grommet style curtains, sheers or swags, works well with drapery clips (sold separately) and features an expandable width of 42 to 120 inches. Each finial highlights the elegant twist of the cylindrical shape with a beautiful rich black finish. The finish coordinates flawlessly with existing furniture pieces, lighting, fixtures and adds interest to any room. Included with this set is a 1 inch metal plated single rod, two decorative Aberdeen Cage finial end pieces, three sturdy mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors and installation instructions. The adjustable bracket projection (from wall to end of bracket) is 3.5 – 4.5 inches. Tools you will need for installation: pencil, tape measure, drill or screw driver. Clean/dust with a slightly damp or dry cloth. Lumino 48-in to 120-in Black Steel Single Curtain Rod with Finials | 85-0048-500