From quiet glide
Quiet Glide 48-in Satin Nickel Interior Strap Mount Barn Door Kit | NT.1310.09.SN-48
Advertisement
Have a great idea for a small rolling door application, entertainment center, storage area or decorative piece. Think our regular barn door hardware would be a little overkill. Our Quiet Glide™ furniture rolling door hardware kit is exactly what you need. It is versatile, stylish and perfect for a variety of applications. Quiet Glide 48-in Satin Nickel Interior Strap Mount Barn Door Kit | NT.1310.09.SN-48