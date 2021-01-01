Whether you desire a modern or rustic style, Architectural Products by Outwater’s Barn Door Hardware is a great way to enhance the appearance of your furniture. The Small Sliding Door Hardware kit can be applied to cabinets, bathroom vanities, hidden TV solutions, buffets, armoires, dressers, and more. Manufactured using reinforced solid steel rails, our Mini Barn Door Hardware kit is extremely durable and can support cabinet doors weighing up to 44 lbs. and ranging in thickness from 3/4” through 1”. Along with its durability and high quality, what makes our Barn Door Cabinet Hardware unique is the fact that it is trimmable, allowing you to customize the size of the product to suit your needs. In addition, our Barn Door Hardware has end caps, which offer a clean, finished look and cover raw edges for safety. Our Furniture Sliding Door Hardware kit ensures easy installation and smooth, quiet operation. Each kit comes with step-by-step installation instructions and all of the hardware necessary for mounting. Standard Single-Door kits include 2 door rollers for supporting an individual furniture door, along with 2 door stops and 2 anti-jump disks to keep the door from banging or sliding off. The routed door guide keeps the door stable and prevents it from swinging back and forth. Additional kits are available for increasing the rail length by as much as 4 feet, to which you can add additional doors with the purchase of a roller kit. Architectural Products by Outwater’s Mini Sliding Barn Door Hardware kits for Single Cabinet Doors include Top Mount Door Mounts and are Oil Rubbed Bronze in finish. powder coated black/oil rubbed bronze/304 stainless steel Door Thickness: 3/4” to 1” Maximum Door Weight: 44 lbs. KIT INCLUDES: 2 Door Rollers 2 Door Stops 1 Routed Door Guide 2 Anti-Jump Disks + All Installation Hardware Architectural Products by Outwater 48-in Oil-Rubbed Oil Rubbed Bronze Interior Top Mount Barn Door Kit | 3P5.7.00092