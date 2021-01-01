Add dimension and Industrial style to your space with this large, round, metal and reclaimed wood wall mirror with a metal grill cage. The front frame of this large mirror is a black iron grill forming a cage-like structure around the glass mirror. The round wood frame is a light natural beige from the Chinese fir wood with natural wood grain and texture intact, offering a juxtaposition between metal and natural materials, signature to industrial decor. This large round mirror will bounce light beautifully, opening up your space while serving as a bold statement wall decor piece. This item ship in one carton. Easy and ready to hang by metal hardware in back. Suitable for indoor use only. Designed with an industrial theme. Grayson Lane 48-in L x 5-in W Round Brown Framed Wall Mirror | 44375