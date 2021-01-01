Milwaukee 48-22-8430 PACKOUT 11-Compartment Modular Organizer

Advertisement
Part of the industry's most versatile and most durable modular storage system, the Milwaukee PACKOUT tool box is constructed with impact resistant polymers and metal reinforced corners to provide up to 75 lbs of weight capacity and ultimate durability in harsh jobsite conditions. Featuring an IP65 rated weather seal to keep out rain and jobsite debris, and integrated organizers bins, the Milwaukee PACKOUT tool box is the fully compatible with all Milwaukee PACKOUT modular storage products.