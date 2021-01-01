From franco sarto
47X10 Sport Outdoor Electric Skateboard Longboard Dancing Board Double Rocker Board Waterproof Diamond Griptape Sheet Sticker Deck Sandpaper Ink
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Size: 120cm*25cm / 47inch*10inch for longboard High-strength, waterproof, tear-proof backing that trims cleanly Colour: 19 style Skateboard Grip Tape for Your Choice?As the picture? Closer particles increase friction more safely?Fine workmanship and durable. Package Includes: 1 x Skateboard Grip Tape