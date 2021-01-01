Masterpiece Artist Canvas 47944 3D Pro 3-1/2" Deep, 20" x 48", Cotton 14.6oz - 4X - Sierra Heavy Weight

This 20 x 48" is one of our E x treme Rectangle SIzes in the 5:12 Aspect Ratio. Canvas Depth: 3-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Sierra is our #12 heavy weight cotton duck canvas finished at 14.6 oz., sized and triple primed with archival quality acrylic gesso, producing an excellent barrier and ground for oil, acrylic, and alkyd paints. With it's heavier weight, it tends to be stronger and slightly more uniform than other heavy weight canvases in it's class. And it's ideal for heavy paint or impasto. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.