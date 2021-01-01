From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 47511/1 Hunley Single Light 18" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elk Lighting 47511/1 Hunley Single Light 18" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear blown glass shadeRequires (1) medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsRated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 11"Extension: 15"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsBackplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 11"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze