From z-lite
Z-Lite 473-5 Joliet 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Z-Lite 473-5 Joliet 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steelFixture includes clear glass shades(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Maximum Hanging Height: 103"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Product Weight: 9 lbsChain Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black